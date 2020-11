(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Schools in Avery County will close early Monday due to snow, according to the school district.

Avery County Schools said students will be released at 11:30 a.m.

One to three inches of snow is forecasted to accumulate across Avery, Ashe and Watauga Counties as rain transitions into snowfall in the mountains.

Snow is forecasted to begin this afternoon and last through tomorrow.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE