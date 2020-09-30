As wet weather clears out, temperatures will increase slightly

8PM FACEBOOK LIVE UPDATE

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A cold front will continue to march eastward through the area this evening causing the showers and storms to linger for a bit longer. Heavy rain is possible at any time this evening, so stay weather aware!

The wet weather will quickly taper off early overnight as the front start to pull away from the region. We will then see clearing skies overnight with lows dropping into the lower and middle 50s.

Wednesday is looking wonderful with highs in the lower 70s under partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will increase slightly on Thursday climbing back into the upper 70s before tumbling into the 60s for Friday. Sunshine is expected to stick around for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Tonight: Showers/storms early, clearing skies. Lo: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 72

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 77 Lo: 53