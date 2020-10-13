As rain moves out, cooler temps move in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The rain continued to clear out on Monday along with the remnants of Delta.

Plenty of moisture will linger through morning, leading to patchy fog to start the day Tuesday. Temps drop into the low 60s by daybreak.

As another cold front crosses the region Tuesday, a few showers may again develop, especially in the mountains. There’s only a slight chance of rain around the Charlotte area, but by the evening, the front passes and the sky will clear! We’ll finally see a return of sunshine by late afternoon. Lower humidity, too!

Wednesday and Thursday are dry with highs in the 70s.

A stronger front moves in on Friday with a few showers. This one brings a much cooler shot of air.

Highs will struggle to break out of the 50s Saturday afternoon! Some frost will develop in the mountains as temps drop into the 30s Friday night.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, patchy fog. Slight chance shower. Low 61.

Tuesday: AM clouds, patchy fog. Slight chance shower. Increasing afternoon sun. High 79.