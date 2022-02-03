Approaching cold front brings rain to Charlotte through Friday; snow, ice seem less likely over weekend

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It has been a wet start to your Thursday as a large storm system approaches from the west. We will see batches of showers at times this afternoon, so keep your umbrella handy just in case. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 60s.

More rain will continue to roll through the area on Friday as the cold front swings through the region. Ahead of this front we will keep temperatures in the middle and upper 60s, so this wave of precipitation will to be just plain rain.

Most of the area could see 0.5” to 1.5” of rain before the storm shifts off to the east.

Dry weather returns for the weekend with plenty of sunshine both days, but cooler air will quickly take over and highs will be back in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Another low-pressure system will slide by to our southeast Monday night and Tuesday bringing a brief round of showers. We don’t expect much from this system and most of the time will remain dry with a bit more cloud cover.

Thursday: Mild, Scatt. Showers. Hi: 65

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Scatt. showers. Lo: 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Hi: 67