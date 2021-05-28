Approaching cold front brings chance of storms Friday; temps finally cool down for Memorial Day Weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We have one more hot and humid day on Friday before some relief takes over this weekend! Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Showers and storms will develop late today as a cold front pushes in from the west.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms over the Mountain and Foothills today. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail are possible with any storm, so stay weather aware. The best timing for storms will be from 6-11 p.m. this evening.

The front will slide east early Saturday leaving us with cooler temperatures in the 80s for the start of the weekend. Plenty of clouds and a few showers will linger on Saturday before gradually clearing out later in the day.

Sunshine returns for the rest of the holiday weekend, but it will be cooler with highs in the 70s on Sunday and Monday. Overall, most of the Memorial Day Weekend is looking pretty nice!

Today: Clouds and sun; showers/storms late. Hi: 90

Tonight: Clouds with showers/storms. Lo: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, 30% shower. Hi: 83