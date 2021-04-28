Another warm day on tap; cooldown on the way by weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another warm day is on tap for Wednesday with highs climbing into the middle-80s under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts up 20-25 mph at times.

Thursday will feature sunshine and some patchy clouds as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs hitting the middle and upper-80s on Thursday afternoon.

As the cold front comes in on Friday, we will see some showers and a stray t’storm. The front is moisture-starved and most of the precipitation will be hit or miss. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front on Friday with highs topping out in the upper-70s.

Beautiful weather will take over for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Hi: 86

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Lo: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. Hi: 87