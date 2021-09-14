Another sunny, hot day ahead Tuesday; wet weather returns to Charlotte mid-week through weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure drives the forecast for one more day as we start the morning under sunny skies and upper 60s. Be sure to get outside and enjoy the conditions before it gets too hot this afternoon with highs making a run for the low 90s.

Winds will be relatively calm throughout the day and night which will allow for temperatures to fall back down into the upper 60s. Skies will remain clear making for a warm and pleasant evening.

Clouds will build on Wednesday as we peak in the mid-80s for much of the region. Look to see clouds eventually lead to increased rain chances late in the day. This will kick off a pattern of rain and storm chances that will last into the weekend.

Thursday is currently looking like the wettest day of the week but be sure to keep an eye out for isolated afternoon storms for the remainder of the week.

Today: Hot & humid. High of 91.

Tonight: Clear and Comfortable! Low 67.