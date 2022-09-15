(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Mother Nature continues to spoil us this week with yet another gorgeous day on tap!

We’re starting off cool and refreshing this morning with clear skies and temperatures sitting in the low-60s and 50s. Mountain counties are even dipping into the mid to upper 40s this morning!

High Pressure continues to drive mostly sunny skies and a light north breeze between three and eight miles per hour. Highs will peak slightly above normal, hitting the low to mid-80s around the Queen City.

This trend of cool mornings and warm afternoons will last into the weekend with mid-80s lasting through Saturday. Sunday will start a gradual warm-up that will linger into next week as upper 80s become low 90s by Tuesday.

We’ll keep the sunshine coming with more in the way of partly cloudy skies taking hold Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

In the tropics, we are now tracking Tropical Storm Fiona. As of writing this before the 8 AM update, winds are sustained at 50 miles per hour as Fiona tracks west at 13 miles per hour.

Currently, it’s forecasted to impact the northern Leeward Islands and parts of Puerto Rico before tracking north of the Island of Hispaniola and heading towards the Bahamas by early next week.

I’m not expecting landfall in the US as of this morning but will be sure to monitor things throughout the week in case anything changes.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 84.

Tonight: Clear, Cool, & Comfortable. Low: 60.