Another round of showers, storms possible in Charlotte as front moves through Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The cold front that brought numerous strong storms to the region Monday will bring another round for some in the Charlotte area Tuesday.

Tuesday could start with some areas of fog after Monday’s rain and lingering moisture. The afternoon features a mix of clouds and sun, with hot temps around 90. Once again, stay weather aware with storms developing in some neighborhoods in the afternoon & evening!

Wednesday and Thursday will be more settled and drier, but hotter! The hottest temperature so far this year at Charlotte is 94, and we could pass that on Thursday with a forecast high of 96. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like it’s 100+ degrees. Take it easy and stay hydrated!

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Areas of showers & storms. High 90.