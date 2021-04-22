Another night of frigid temps before warmer, wet weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It was a record cold start Thursday morning with a low of 32 in Charlotte. That broke the old record of 33 from 1978. It’ll be another cold one tonight!

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are back in effect as temps tumble into the low and mid 30s. Mountain neighborhoods will feel the frigid upper 20s again. The record for Friday morning in Charlotte is 35 from 1986. It’ll be close!

High pressure keeps Friday afternoon dry as temps get a little warmer, not far from 70. Heading into the weekend, all eyes turn to the next storm system that will finally bring some beneficial rain to the area.

No worries about a freeze Saturday morning with increasing clouds, and a few showers moving into the mountains first. By the afternoon, periods of rain will overspread the rest of the area.

The rain could be heavy at times, and a few storms can’t be ruled out, either. Right now, it’s looking like the higher risk of damaging storms may be just to our south. We’ll be watching–keep checking in with FOX 46 News for updates on this!

Sunday afternoon is drier and warmer again. In fact, we’re back in the 80s starting Tuesday!







Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 35.

Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 67.