Another great weather day in Charlotte; warm temps, shower chances return for weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another pleasant day is on tap for our area with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s.

High pressure to our north will slide east on Friday causing a southerly flow to take over. This will gradually push moisture back into the area bringing our humidity levels back up into the 60s. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a stray late-day shower. High temps will hold in the middle 80s on Friday afternoon.

Rain chances will also increase a bit this weekend with scattered showers and storms possible both days. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible at any time this weekend, so make sure to stay weather aware.

Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies this weekend with highs in the middle and upper 80s for the weekend and start of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83

Tonight: Patchy clouds. Lo: 62

Friday: Partly cloudy, late day shower. Hi: 84