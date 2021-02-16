Another day of sunshine before rounds of rain return

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you enjoyed the sunshine Tuesday, good news is you’ll get another day of it Wednesday!

Wednesday night and Thursday is when weather conditions go downhill again. Moisture will move back in from the south, overspreading the region by Thursday morning.

With cold temperatures in place, neighborhoods from the mountains through the Charlotte metro could see an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain developing.

There could be a little snow in the mix as well, but this will be more of an ice issue than snow. A light icy glaze may develop on elevated surfaces and bridges north and west of Charlotte, with up to a quarter of an inch of ice possible near the I-40 corridor and up into the mountains.

Overall, this is looking like a low impact storm for most of us, with higher impacts (slick roads & power outages) in the mountains, near the Greensboro area and along the Virginia border.

Keep checking in for updates!







Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 27.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. High 47.