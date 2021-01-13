Another day of sunshine before chance for showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a foggy start to the day, most neighborhoods ended the day with sunshine and pleasantly cool highs in the 50s.

Another disturbance will bring more clouds and possibly more fog in spots to start the day Thursday. Shower chances are slim, but the mountains may see a few flakes, with a light shower possible south and east of Charlotte.

After any fog dissipates in the morning, the sun returns for the afternoon! Highs will again top out in the mid-upper 50s.

Another cold front moves in for Friday, bringing more scattered showers and mountain snow. It won’t be much rain, and any snow accumulation will stay on the light side in the mountains.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with slightly cooler temps.





Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 34.

Thursday: Areas of fog early. Becoming mostly sunny. High 57.

