Another day of sunny skies and cool temps; next weather system moves in Friday bringing rain, mountain snow

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday will be another mostly sunny but cool day with highs back in the 50s. Clouds will roll into the area tomorrow morning out ahead of the next weather maker.

By tomorrow evening scattered showers will move into the area and stick around through Saturday morning. Some of the showers will be heavy with a couple of rumbles of thunder possible.

Rainfall totals will likely stay under one inch with 1-3″ of total snowfall possible in the mountains.

Skies clear by Saturday afternoon and the rest of the weekend looks great.

Next week looks quiet as well with sunny skies and highs consistently in the 50s.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 57 Low: 38

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 58 Low: 47

