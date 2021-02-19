Another damp start Friday, but the sun will return; sunny skies and cool temps win the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a bit of a damp and foggy note with light rain showers lingering in the area. By noon those showers will push east and skies will gradually clear with some peeks of sunshine expected.

This weekend looks great with sunny skies and highs around the 50-degree mark.

By Monday another storm system will swing in and put a 40% chance for light rain showers across the viewing area.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Once that system clears the weather looks AWESOME. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the 60s from Tuesday through Thursday!

Today: 40% AM rain. PM clearing. Hi: 47 Lo: 26

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 48 Lo: 26

Enjoy your weekend!