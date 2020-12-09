Another cold morning gives way to clear skies, quiet weather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be another quiet and cool day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Warmer weather shows up tomorrow and Friday with highs making it into the low 60s!

By Saturday some clouds move in during the daylight hours ahead of a cold front. That front will bring light rain into the area overnight and into early Sunday morning.

The piedmont will likely clear up on Monday but snow will likely fly in the mountains as cooler air filters in behind the front.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 57 Low: 35

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 62 Low: 38

