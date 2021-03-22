Another clear, sunny day in store; approaching cold front boosts rain chances throughout week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunday was great and today will be about the same! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the middle-60s.

A little more cloud coverage will spill into the area tomorrow bringing a slim 20% chance for showers.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

As a cold front SLOWLY moves towards the Carolinas, the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday forecast look a bit unsettled. Waves of moisture will surge our way out ahead of that front bringing chances for rain during that time period. There will be scattered showers and even some scattered storms into the late week forecast.

The rain mostly clears out for the weekend making for a nice and quiet finish to the forecast period.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 64 Lo: 46

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% showers. Hi: 65 Lo: 51