Another chilly start Wednesday; sunny skies and warming temps take hold through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This morning is cold but not AS cold as it was yesterday morning. This afternoon will be another sunny one with seasonal high temperatures near 70 expected.

The rest of this week looks mostly sunny and quiet with milder lows and warmer, more humid high temperatures. There are very slim chances for scattered showers this weekend.

In the tropics, Eta made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in Nicaragua yesterday. It has weakened to a tropical storm but will likely restrengthen as it heads back into the Caribbean.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

From there it could move across Cuba and take aim at Florida. Some of the moisture from Eta could stream into the Carolinas early next week and dump heavy rain across the area.

Keep checking back in with FOX 46 on-air and online for the latest.

Today: Sunny and warmer. Hi: 69 Lo: 41

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. Hi: 71 Lo: 48

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE