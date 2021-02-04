Another chilly start gives way to beautiful clear skies; next cold front brings rain on Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a cold note with lows in the 20s but we’ll see a beautiful sunrise under sunny morning skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the west.

That front will pass through the area overnight and bring rain showers with it. Expect light and scattered rain for your Friday morning.

By the afternoon the rain will taper off but the clouds will linger into the evening hours. Even with the rain and the clouds, the high will manage to get into the middle 50s.

Skies will clear on Saturday with highs making it back into the 50s. On Sunday some showers are possible south and east of Charlotte but chances are slim at only 20%. Overall, most will stay dry on Sunday under partly sunny skies.

Monday will be sunny and quiet before more unsettled weather moves back in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Increasing clouds. High: 52 Low: 41

Tomorrow: 70% am showers. High: 56 Low: 29

