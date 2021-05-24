Air Quality Alert in effect Monday; highs stay in the 90s through midweek

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The heat is on this week with highs soaring into the lower and 90s! A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect Monday for the Charlotte area. Ground-level ozone concentrations may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

Sunshine and patchy clouds will be the big story through midweek as high-pressure remains in control. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out over the next few days, but most of the time should stay dry.

It might be time to hit the pool to stay cool, but make sure to wear sunscreen and sit in the shade with the UV index on the higher side. Also, poor air quality will continue to be an issue with a code orange in effect for parts of the area on Monday. Sensitive groups need to take precautions over the next few days.

Better rain chances will take over at the end of the week as a storm system bringing a cold front into the region. Temperatures will also drop off into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by Memorial Day Weekend!

Monday: Partly sunny and steamy. Hi: 92

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, stray shower. Hi: 91 Lo: 66