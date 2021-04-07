Air Quality Alert: Air unhealthy for sensitive groups, limit time outside

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is an air quality alert in effect for Mecklenburg County through 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. If you have respiratory issues limit your time outside.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year so far with highs soaring into the mid-80s this afternoon. Some high, thin clouds will move into the area this afternoon making for hazy sunshine.

A cold front will approach Thursday sending clouds and scattered showers our way during the afternoon hours.

Friday and Saturday will be the most active weather days with a 40-50% for scattered showers and storms during that time frame. Expect around one inch of total rainfall during that 48 hour period.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

By Sunday it’s back to mostly dry conditions and partly sunny skies.

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 85 Lo: 56

Tomorrow: 30% showers. Hi: 80 Lo: 58

Have a great day!