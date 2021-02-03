Sunny skies bring slight warmup to the region; COLD temps in store early next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After six straight days of highs in the 40s, we can finally expect more seasonal temperatures today. Sunny skies will help highs get into the low 50s across the FOX 46 viewing area today.

Tomorrow will start sunny but clouds will increase out ahead of the next storm system.

A cold front will move through the area on Friday bringing rain showers into the area on Friday morning. The clouds will stay but the rain will taper off into the second half of the day.

Saturday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

A few light showers are possible on Sunday but the best chances for rain will be southeast of the Charlotte area.

Next week will get off to a quiet but COLD start. Lows on Monday morning will drop all the way down to 20 degrees in Charlotte.

Overall, the trend for the middle part of February looks cold with below-average temperatures expected through February 11th.

Today: Sunny and breezy. High: 50 Low: 26

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. High: 51 Low: 40

Have a great day!