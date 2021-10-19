After another cool start Tuesday, Charlotte’s warming trend kicks in with above-normal temps through the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – That fall chill is being felt again this morning with temperatures starting off in the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm again as High pressure keeps hold of the Carolinas. This afternoon will be peak above normal near 76 degrees with light and variable winds.

Clear skies work in our favor for the days but make for some chilly overnights as Tuesday night into Wednesday falls into the mid to upper 40s. Look to see our warming trend continue with Wednesday ushering in the low 80s for mid-week.

Our next chance of rain arrives Friday as a cold front crosses the Queen City region. Afternoon showers will be possible while temperatures hold in the mid to upper 70s heading into the weekend.

Looks like these above-normal temperatures are going to stick around for a while.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High of 76.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low 48.