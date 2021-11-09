After another cold morning, Charlotte’s weather takes a turn to the warmer side Tuesday; next cooldown on the way

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures are starting off cold again Tuesday morning with 30s in place under mostly clear skies. You’ll want to layer up as you get ready for the day. Temperatures are likely to be double what they are now by the time we reach the peak heating hours of the day.

Sunny skies will warm us up above normal, peaking in the mid-70s! This will put us about 8 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We’ll actually be closer to the record high of 82 set back in 2005 for Charlotte than the normal high of 65!

Wednesday will be just as warm if not warmer, making a run for the upper 70s throughout the day under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be a transition day as a cold front approaches from the west. Look to see moisture get kicked up into the Carolinas Thursday afternoon and evening delivering more in the way of cloud cover.

The best chance of showers looks to arrive late Thursday into Friday delivering anywhere between half an inch to an inch of rain before colder high pressure builds.

Temperatures will take a dip into the weekend, keeping us below normal until early next week.

Today: Sunny & Nice. High of 76.

Tonight: Chilly & Clear. Low 46.