After a week of sun, rainy weather and clouds return this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds will stick around overnight with a couple of light showers possible at times. Low temperatures will remain on the mild side holding in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A shower or two can’t be ruled out on Monday as the first of two storms approach the area, but it will be spotty and most of the day should be dry. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday with highs topping out in the middle and upper 50s.

Rain will roll into the region Monday night and Tuesday, so grab the umbrella before heading out the door. The wet weather should taper off Tuesday evening through most of Wednesday before the second storm pushes into the Carolinas.

Showers and thunderstorms will affect the area once again late Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times over the next 4 days with 1-2” possible.

Temperature will be on the cooler side to start the week with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. The second storm will bring a big push of warm air causing high to climb back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. Lo: 48

Monday: Mostly cloudy, 20% shower. Hi: 57

Tuesday: Rainy and cool. Hi: 56 Lo: 40