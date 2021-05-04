Active weather pattern continues; strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Much like Monday, a warm and humid air mass will help to fuel some thunderstorm development Tuesday.

A cold front remains back to our west, which will keep us in the warm and humid zone again Tuesday. While it may not be quite as active as Monday, you’ll still need to be weather aware, especially in the afternoon and evening, for possible severe storms.

As the front moves in Wednesday, a few more showers and possible severe storms may develop.

After the front passes, late Wednesday through Friday will be less humid, and temps will get a little cooler. Expect mostly dry weather heading into at least Saturday. Early next week, the pattern may turn more active again with scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms develop. High 83.