Above-normal temps arrive in Charlotte Wednesday; next front brings the return of cold weather by weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With a high floor, we can expect a higher ceiling…

We’re running warmer this morning with temperatures sitting in the 40s instead of the 30s that Tuesday began with. Mostly Clear skies stick around as high pressure remains in control.

Wednesday will be a treat with mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above normal for this time of year. You’re likely to see highs reach the mid-70s this afternoon which is about 10 to 12 degrees above normal.

Wednesday night will dip into the low 50s before warm conditions return for Thursday. After another afternoon with highs reaching the mid-70s, an approaching cold front will bring more in the way of cloud cover and slight rain chances for our higher elevations closer to the Tennessee border.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Friday will be cool, only peaking in the 50s with mostly clear skies as high pressure takes over again heading into the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s making way for cold mornings and mild afternoons heading into next week.

Sunday will be cold for tailgaters as we get ready for the Panthers Game Sunday afternoon. High will only make a run for 60 degrees with light winds.

Monday brings our next chance of rain as a cold front moves in for early next week.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High of 75.

Tonight: Cool & Clear. Low 52.