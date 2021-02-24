A taste of spring! Highs soar into the 70s; more cold, rainy weather on the way

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will flat out be the best day of the week. After a cool start, expect sunny skies with highs soaring into the low-70s for afternoon highs!

Tomorrow will be nice, but not as nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s.

Then the bottom drops out as we head into the weekend… A frontal system will swing into the area and stall out right over the Carolinas. That will bring rain into the piedmont on Friday with a rain/snow mix possible in the mountains.

The unsettled weather will stick around for the rest of the weekend and into Monday of next week. Over that four-day period between 1-2″ of total rainfall is possible across the FOX 46 viewing area.

Today: Sunny and beautiful. Hi: 72 Lo: 45

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 62 Lo: 40

Have a great day!