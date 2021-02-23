A break in the cold: Morning fog burns off, ushering in clear skies, warmer weather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Watch out for foggy conditions this morning around the metro area. Once the fog burns off the weather will turn beautiful with sunny skies and highs reaching the 60-degree range.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the same with mostly sunny skies and highs remaining in the 60s.

By Friday and front moves in and stalls over the region for the rest of the weekend. It will be rainy and cold right through Monday as the front sticks around and keeps the weather unsettled.

Between 1-2″ of total rainfall can be expected during this time period.

Bottom line – enjoy the next three days before the weather takes a turn for the worse!

Today: Sunny and beautiful. Hi: 66 Lo: 36

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 68 Lo: 43

Have a great day!