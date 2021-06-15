A break in humidity: Drier, cooler air moves into Charlotte as tropics start to head up

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ve got one more muggy start this morning before humidity drops!

Our cold front from yesterday is sitting southeast. Much drier air is spilling in behind it, dew points will be dropping all day. Expect a mostly sunny and more comfortable feel this afternoon with highs in the middle/ upper 80s.

Downright pleasant and comfortable tonight! Overnight lows drop into the lower 60s, quite a change from the summer muggies.

Cooler air continues to spill in behind the front tomorrow. Expect temperatures to be even cooler with highs in the middle 80s, still with a dry dew point and pleasant feel.

We keep a summer refresh on Thursday with comfortable days in the middle 80s and pleasant overnights in the lower 60s.

Our break in the humidity is brief, summer muggies return by Friday into the weekend as a tropical air mass approaches.

Right now, we are watching some development in the Gulf of Mexico. This tropical moisture could bring some widespread heavy rain sometime this weekend/ early next week…stay tuned for updates on that!

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 85.