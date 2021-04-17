2.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Iredell County Saturday morning

Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Statesville on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Around 8:33 a.m., the quake was reported about 3.1 miles west of Statesville, which is just 15 miles northwest of Mooresville.

The epicenter was around Highway 70 near the entrance to the Statesville Regional Airport.

It was only around 1 kilometers deep and no damage or injuries were reported.