(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It will be another hot and humid day with highs topping out in the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will be in the lower 100s this afternoon, so find ways to stay cool! An Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory are in effect for parts of the area until 7 p.m. this evening.

An unsettled pattern will keep showers and storms in the forecast again today. The best timing for the storms will be later this afternoon and early evening. There is a slight risk for severe storms later today with heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail possible.

Little will change through Saturday, so keep your eye to the sky for wet weather to pop up at times. Temperatures will remain in the 90s through the start of the weekend, but it will continue to feel like the 100s.

Some relief from the heat will finally come on Sunday as highs drop back into the 80s with a bit less humidity. We will also have a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, giving us a couple of very nice days.

Thursday: Partly sunny & hot, Showers/storms. Hi: 96

Tonight: Plenty of clouds, Spotty shower/storm. Low: 73

Friday: Hot & humid, Scatt. showers/storms. Hi: 94