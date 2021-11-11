Catawba County Air Force veteran continues to heal the wounds of war

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fallujah, Iraq November 9, 2004.

The United States military was involved in a gruesome battle to retake the city which had been heavily fortified by insurgents. It’s a day that Catawba County native SrA. Michael Smyre remembers like it was yesterday.

“At first I thought I was thinking it was going to be a washout because it was raining the few times I ever seen it rain in Iraq,” Smyre said.

During the early hours of that day, Smyre’s Humvee was hit by an RPG.

“You could see things but you can’t hear stuff, it’s dead silent and it’s almost like everything is in slow motion and then it’s almost like an ‘eeee’ and then everything’s back to reality … so almost a spontaneous moment,” Smyre recounts. “Then once I came back to knowing ‘hey I’m still here’ I started doing this number to see if my legs were still there and then I was trying to escape to get out the vehicle because I knew I was hit, I couldn’t feel this leg and I was having burning pains in my lower right leg.”

The missile had ripped through the door of the Humvee, hitting Smyre, who was driving, in the leg before taking off the gas pedal, the brake pedal and then going through the firewall before ricocheting down through the driveshaft and eventually coming to rest in the oil pan. Smyre a tactical air control party or TAC-P in the Air Force, would end up having several surgeries and even getting an implant to hold his foot together. Now, almost two decades later, he still holds onto the boots he was wearing that day. The shrapnel still inside them, serving as a reminder of an attack that could have been worse if he hadn’t heard a voice that he believes came from his cousin who had died the year before.

“I could hear a voice say Michael look left and when I did I seen the guy come out the door and fire the RPG at me,” Smyre said. “If I wouldn’t have… I actually turned my body like that or I would’ve lost both my legs.”

For his injuries, Smyre would get the Purple Heart, an honor that linked him to his great-grandfather who had received one for his actions in World War 1. Smyre said his family has served in every war this country has fought in and he felt honored to be the first since his great-grandfather to get the award, but he does have a different name he calls it.

“I call it the Iraqi marksmanship medal,” Smyre said jokingly. “Because I couldn’t get out the way.”

Now at 43, Smyre is able to laugh and smile about it. But as he will admit, the man he is now is far cry from the young man who returned from war wounded in more ways than just what meets the eye.

As Smyre healed physically, mentally he struggled, growing dependence on the same drugs he was using to help with his injuries.

“I used to be able to just go into the doctor’s office whether the VA’s doctor’s office or an outside physician and all I had to do is give them my background and they would give me just about anything I wanted,” Smyre said.

Within time Smyre would grow to be addicted. Doctor’s upping his doses visit after visit.

“I would hear a doctor say ‘oh it’s alright you’ve been on this dose for two months, three months now it’s time we got to up it a little bit more”, Smyre said. “I was doing exactly what they were saying and didn’t know I was actually spiraling downhill during that whole time.”

For roughly a decade he relied on opioids and alcohol to help cope with the mental and physical scars of war.

“There’s parts of my kids’ childhoods that I can’t recall because I was basically waking up to take medicine going to sleep taking medicine and that’s what kept me going,” Smyre said. “It was almost like a blur, like I was intoxicated the whole time.”

Interestingly enough though, it was something out of pop culture that woke him up.

“It’s kind of funny.. after Michael Jackson died and Prince died, I told my wife if I didn’t do something I was going to be just like them,” Smyre said.

So he took action trying things like yoga, acupuncture, meditation and a doctor at the VA hospital and now that he’s done that the Michael Smyre you see now is one who can look back \and poke fun at things like how awe-struck he was meeting President George W Bush.

“He said ‘Michael how’s your foot?’ and I was like …uhhh,” Smyre said. “You know like how do you know me I’m just a peon in this small world I’m not on that higher level with you”

But also on who can look back fondly on the pride he feels knowing he’s been recognized for being an American hero, for his actions in Fallujah November 9th, 2004.

“So many of us don’t think that our service meant anything because not every day people get to see that and then once you get injured, I hate to put it that way, or wounded, it’s almost like then a spotlight’s put on you because they want to hear your voice then because you’ve been there, done that you know and that’s one of the most important things,” Smyre said.