Woman struck, killed while crossing lanes of West Blvd in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 30-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing West Boulevard in Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. on Saturday near 1600 West Boulevard. Bianca Broom was found in the roadway and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Broom was crossing the westbound lanes of the road when she was hit by a pickup truck that witnesses said was traveling at an excessive rate of speed.

Police said the driver, Michael Green Jr., did not stop at the crash site.

Green reportedly kept driving westbound until his vehicle became disabled near the 2200 block of West Boulevard where he was spotted by an officer.

Police said Green admitted to striking someone with his truck and officers found him to be impaired by an alcoholic drink.

In addition to his impairment, police said speed was also a factor in the crash.

Green was arrested and charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired and open a container.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.