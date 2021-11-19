Weekend Forecast: Cold weather has returned to the Carolinas; sunny and cool conditions here through Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are feeling the chill this morning as colder temperatures have arrived overnight. Temperatures as starting off in the 30s and 40s this morning under mostly clear skies.

Look for high pressure to deliver sunshine Friday afternoon with cooler conditions than most of this week. Highs will only peak in the mid to upper 50s throughout the day with breezy conditions early.

Friday night gets COLD with lows rapidly dropping into the upper 20s! Yikes!

Saturday will be cool & sunny to start the weekend, making a run for the mid-50s throughout the day. Saturday night will be slightly warmer but still cold, falling into the mid-30s.

Let’s talk about that Panthers’ Forecast because we know a lot of folks are wanting to attend the game. Sunday morning will be cloudy & chilly with temperatures starting off in the 30s.

Tailgating will be chilly with 40s and 50s likely throughout the morning and a kickoff temperature of about 57 degrees. Look for Sunday to peak near 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday night into Monday will host the arrival of a pretty strong cold front that will bring out the next chance of widespread rain. This can cause some early travel concerns for anyone looking to visit family for Thanksgiving.

A BLAST of colder weather will push in Monday night into Tuesday, ushering in some of the coldest temperatures we’ve felt so far this season. Thankfully we should be back in the 60s by Thanksgiving.

Today: Sunny but Cooler. High of 58.

Tonight: Cold & Clear. Low 29.