Voting deadline: Friday is last chance to register for traditional voting before Nov. 3 election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A window is closing for North Carolina residents who’d like to vote on Election Day or by mail this fall.
Friday is the voter registration deadline for people who want to cast their ballot on Nov. 3 or who want to take advantage of traditional absentee voting, which is popular this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The State Board of Elections says the registration qualifies for this election if an application is turned in to one’s county elections office by Friday afternoon or postmarked Friday. People who are already Division of Motor Vehicles customers also can register online.
People who miss the deadline still have a voting option. They can simultaneously register to vote and cast a ballot at early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties when they’re open Oct. 15-31.
Over 1.25 million absentee ballots have been requested in North Carolina this year. More than 420,000 completed ballots have been accepted.
