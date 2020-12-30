Union County Public Schools holds emergency meeting ahead of planned return to in-person instruction

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An emergency meeting has been called for 5 p.m. on Wednesday by Union County Public Schools.

It is unclear exactly what will be discussed other than a ‘return to school.’ The county is currently listed in the critical/red tier of the COVID-19 statewide alert system.

Photo: NCDHHS

Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan will brief the media ahead of next week’s planned return to in-person instruction in the district.

In contrast, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced this month that they were reverting to entire remote learning including pre-K and students with disabilities through at least mid-January.

