Tow company owner gets death threats due to mistaken identity

The owner of A1 Towing and Recovery says he is being blamed, and receiving death threats, for something he has nothing to do with.

Sam Serhal, speaking to FOX 46 for the second time, wants people to know he has nothing to do with the similar-sounding Charlotte company, A1 Towing Solutions, which is the target of a price gouging lawsuit filed by Attorney General Josh Stein.

“I’m getting a lot of death threats,” said Serhal, who has owned A1 Towing and Recovery for 25 years.

His new competitor, A1 Towing Solutions, formed six months, according to state records.

“‘When the attorney general is finished with you, we’re going to get a hold of you and kill you,’” Serhal says he has been told. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, cut us to pieces?’ For what?”

Serhal mostly does roadside assistance and repossessions. He says he gets 15-20 calls a day threatening him and his drivers due to the alleged actions of his competitor and confusion over the similar sounding company names.

“Some of them are very scary,” he said. “Assaulting my drivers, shooting my drivers, shooting my tow trucks.”

He says has alerted police but doesn’t know what else to do. Last week, Stein filed a lawsuit against David Satterfield and A1 Towing Solutions.

“It’s created massive confusion,” said Serhal, about his competitor’s company name

The move comes following a month-long series of FOX 46 investigations into the company and others. More than a dozen truckers have complained to FOX 46, and the state, generally accusing tow companies of booting drivers while still inside the truck, forcing them to pay more than $4000 to get their trucks back.

Many of the drivers are hauling food, Clorox, water, and other essential supplies. Serhal is glad the company is being investigated.

“It’s long past due,” he said.

He hopes truckers get their money back and wants A1 Towing Solutions to change its name.

“I just want the public to understand I have no affiliation, neither association, neither I know their people,” he said. “Quit harassing my company.”

He says he has lost business due to the confusion and fears picking up the phone.

“You’re working in a fear environment,” Serhal said. “You don’t know what next. And if you get a call you don’t know if it’s a set up to someone kill your driver or meet your driver to create harm for your driver.”

He thanked FOX 46 for working to get results by getting the message out.

“I thank FOX News,” Serhal said to FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant. “And I thank you personally for, you know, taking that matter seriously and caring for me and my drivers.”

An employee at A1 Towing Solutions – the company being sued – previously blamed truckers for parking where they shouldn’t and ignoring posted warning signs. Stein wants to know why the company needed to place two boots on the trucks, instead of one, charging double the price. Truckers want to know why A1 Towing Solutions didn’t just ask them to move instead of demanding thousands of dollars on the spot in cash.