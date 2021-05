Nancy Bullard, a science-lab teacher at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary, is being recognized for using her social media savviness to teach lessons.

Bullard, who recently received $5,000 from TikTok for her viral account, joined Good Day Charlotte to talk about what led her to start her channel and how she plans to use her newfound fame to help her students.

Find her videos at @mrs.b.tv.