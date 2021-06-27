Sunday Forecast: Hot and humid rules the day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A summer stretch continues Sunday, expect heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. This heat/ humidity will fuel a few pop-up showers/ storms by the afternoon. Storms will be hit-and-miss, but could cause a time-out at the pool today.

Any storms that fire up will collapse by sunset.

It stays partly cloudy, warm, and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Wash, rinse, and repeat on Monday. The overall pattern stays the same. Expect temperatures up near 90 degrees, that heat and humidity could fuel a few pop-up showers/ storms.

The pattern hangs tight through the start of the work week. High-pressure offshore and a stalled front in the Midwest will keep southerly flow rolling through the Carolinas.

Heat and humidity will crank each day with highs near 90 degrees. This could fuel a few pop-up showers/ storms through Wednesday. These storms will be widely scattered and unorganized, so severe threat stays very low to nothing at all. Though, each storm could be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Since the storms are driven by daytime heat, once the sun sets storms will collapse.

By Thursday into Friday storm chances increase with more of us getting in on the rain. This is because a cold front will start to push towards the area, trying to shake the stalled, summery pattern. Showers/ storms become more widespread Friday into the holiday weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 90.