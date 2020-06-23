SC COVID-19 daily statistics

The South Carolina Department of Public Health announced its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

890 more cases and 14 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 26,572 confirmed cases and 673 deaths statewide.

824 patients are currently hospitalized and just shy of 353,000 tests have been administered.

The latest numbers come on the heels of an announcement by governor Henry McMaster regarding additional safety measures in the restaurant and hospitality industries. The state has seen a consistent increase in cases among young people with 35 percent of cases now in people ages 21-40.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 885

Lancaster County – 344

Union County – 62

Greenville County – 3,822

Spartanburg County – 1,257

Cherokee County – 113

Chester County – 151

Chesterfield – 328

Kershaw County – 570

Fairfield County – 266

Newberry County – 143

Laurens County – 269

