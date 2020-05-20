Report: Panthers won’t return to facilities until mid-June

Despite the NFL telling teams they can open practice facilities as early as this week, the Panthers do not plan on taking advantage of that until mid-June, according to a team spokesperson who spoke with ESPN.com on Monday.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press, he stressed that the clubs must be “in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

