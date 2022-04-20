CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Police are working closely with the District Attorney’s Office to get repeat offenders off the streets, the department said during a Wednesday news conference.

Stolen Guns: Charlotte gun shop owners on alert after deputy shooting

Detectives say more specifically there has been an uptick in repeat offenders breaking into unlocked vehicles and stealing guns.

Charlotte Police Detective Luke Rahal said that during one incident in Huntersville 10 vehicles had been broken into, all of them unlocked. Two guns and multiple credit cards were stolen. Video surveillance showed two suspects and both were arrested at a later date, both were repeat offenders. One of those suspects has since been released and the other remains in custody.