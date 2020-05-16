PD: Landis Snack Shack gambling owner arrested for violating order

The owner of a gambling establishment located in Landis faces multiple charges including violating the state’s COVID-19 emergency order, local officials say.

China Grove resident Jack Faggart, Jr., 59, faces multiple charges including operating slot machines and more than five gaming machines. Gambling establishments had been ordered to remain closed during coronavirus restrictions on businesses.

Last month a search warrant was executed following an undercover operation at Snack Shack, located at 3125 North Cannon Boulevard.

One of the violations was that the slot machines was paying cash to winners, a feature prohibited under state regulations.

Rowan County Sheriff

Approximately $14,000 in cash was seized as well as documents tied to the software being used on the machines.