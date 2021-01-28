Partnership supports Hispanic owned restaurants, feeds those in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Cars started lining up hours before the drive-thru line opened at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Thursday afternoon.

“In a time like this food brings us together,” said Gris Bailey, president of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte.

Bailey helped lead the charge to organize the event with the Speedway and Blue Cross Blue Shield. It’s a partnership that she says supports both struggling restaurants and those in need.

“A lot of Hispanics are essential workers. They work in restaurants, hotels and they are out and about. A lot of our restaurants are closing doors because they don’t have the people coming to them so this is a great way to support our restaurants,” Bailey said.

Waiting in the line was worth it for Susie Jellen. She was one of the first.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It’s a blessing. Our family has been struggling,” said Jellen. Her husband lost his job of 22 years. “We have a 14-year-old and are just trying to put food on the table.

Through the partnership, 26 Hispanic-owned restaurants and food trucks prepared meals that were donated to anyone in line.

Jose Guerra owns Que Tacos CLT Food Truck. Last year, he closed the truck for four months during the initial shutdown.

“I’m a blessed man that they support small business. A little bit of money and we are blessed. We can pay my rent and insurance,” said Guerra smiling through his mask.

The need though, is still great.

“Something like this does help,” added Jellen.

Restaurants prepared to serve 6,000 meals. The lines ran out of food in about an hour and a half.