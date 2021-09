LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Deputies are searching for a Lincoln County man who was found guilty of sexual assault but failed to return to court after the first day of his trial, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 61-year-old Randy Rinck, Sr. was charged in February after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and holding her against her will at knifepoint.