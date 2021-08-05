Panthers Fan Fest to have sunny weather before possible storms this weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a beautiful Thursday! Lots of sunshine, warmer temps… and low humidity! That’s a treat this time of year.

While the humidity will be increasing over the next few days, Friday will still be nice with sunshine and mostly dry, warm weather. If you’re heading to Panthers Fan Fest Friday evening at Bank of America Stadium, conditions outside look good!

Friday night into Saturday is when things change. A wobbly front that’s been hanging out along the Carolina coast most of the week, will get closer to our area.

This will bring in the moisture starting late Friday, with clouds moving in first, and a few showers east of Charlotte possible Friday night. Most of the rain comes in early Saturday morning, with leftover scattered showers and possibly some storms in the afternoon.

Sunday will be the drier half of the weekend as that system moves out. Next week marks the return of the summertime pattern as a ridge of high pressure builds in.

With hotter temps and more humidity, we’ll get daily chances of pop-up storms.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 65. Friday: Sun & clouds. Slight chance of rain late. High 87.