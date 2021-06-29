Pair face drug charges in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects are facing drug possession charges following an investigation in Chester county, the sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday.

Deputies attempted to serve warrants at two separate locations on Tuesday in Great Falls on two subjects, John Lipford, 29, and Jessica Snead, 37.

Lipford faces multiple charges including drug distribution near a school. Snead also faces multiple charges including possession of marijuana.

They are both being held at the Chester County Detention Center.