One seriously injured in early morning house fire in east Charlotte

One person was injured Friday in an early morning house fire in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters removed the person form a burning home on the 1700 block of Herrin Avenue.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames and left the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

The person rescued from the house was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FOX 46 will provide updates to this story when they become available.

