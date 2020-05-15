NC sees largest single-day number of test results; more than 17,100 total COVID-19 cases reported

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina saw its biggest single-day number of test results Friday with more than 17,100 people now testing positive for COVID-19, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials said 17,129 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 641 people have died.

So far, 231,547 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the state.

More than 490 people are currently hospitalized across 99 counties. Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 2,385 people testing positive and 62 related deaths.

Wake County has the second highest county in the state with 1,143 positive cases and 28 deaths.

Forty-three percent of positive cases are people between the ages of 25 – 49. Eighty-five percent of deaths across North Carolina have been people 65-years-old, or older.

Health leaders in North Carolina discussed the next steps after the state received a positive report on Phase 1 progress.

